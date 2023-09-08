Yorkshire farming life explored in latest exhibition at Ryedale's Nunnington Hall

Fields, Folds and Farming life - Valerie Mather.

The exhibition, which begins on Saturday September 9, aims to share candid moments from a year in the lives of upland farmers in Bransdale, a valley and surrounding moorland in North Yorkshire.

The exhibiting photographer is Valerie Mather, a documentary, travel and portrait photographer based in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valerie said: “Photography has the power to capture a moment in history, and my hope is that these images paint a picture of the spirit, stoicism and joy of these local farming families and communities today.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fields, Folds and Farming life - Valerie Mather.

“I wish to share some of the joy and inspiration about farming and nature that I discovered from my year in Bransdale.”

Through the exhibition, the work of Valerie and specially produced films and artwork reveal the hard work and determination of the people at the heart of the farming community; as they continue to navigate the ever-changing agricultural world to achieve a better farming future for people, the environment, and the local wildlife.

Looking after land is central to the National Trust’s founding principles and mission – to care for places of historic interest and natural beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Kennedy, Experience and Programming Manager at Nunnington Hall, said: “With all work for this exhibition undertaken on the doorstep of Nunnington Hall, we’re excited to share the work in Bransdale with our visitors.

"Farming has existed on and around the North York Moors for millennia and around 80% of the land in the care of the Trust is farmed in some way.

“Like many other places across the country, Bransdale is cared for by the tenant-custodian farmers, the National Trust and its volunteers alongside the National Park Authority.

“The trust is exploring opportunities across the places we care for to ensure all our land is used to its full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Working closely with Valerie to tell this story through this exhibition has been an absolute pleasure.”

Fields, Folds and Farming Life opens to visitors to Nunnington Hall on Saturday September 9 and runs until Sunday December 17.

Nunnington Hall is open from 10.30am to 5pm, last entry at 4.15pm.