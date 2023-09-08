News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Yorkshire farming life explored in latest exhibition at Ryedale's Nunnington Hall

Fields, Folds and Farming Life is the next exciting photography exhibition to open at National Trust property Nunnington Hall.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:51 BST- 2 min read
Fields, Folds and Farming life - Valerie Mather.Fields, Folds and Farming life - Valerie Mather.
Fields, Folds and Farming life - Valerie Mather.

The exhibition, which begins on Saturday September 9, aims to share candid moments from a year in the lives of upland farmers in Bransdale, a valley and surrounding moorland in North Yorkshire.

The exhibiting photographer is Valerie Mather, a documentary, travel and portrait photographer based in Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Valerie said: “Photography has the power to capture a moment in history, and my hope is that these images paint a picture of the spirit, stoicism and joy of these local farming families and communities today.

Fields, Folds and Farming life - Valerie Mather.Fields, Folds and Farming life - Valerie Mather.
Fields, Folds and Farming life - Valerie Mather.
Most Popular

“I wish to share some of the joy and inspiration about farming and nature that I discovered from my year in Bransdale.”

Through the exhibition, the work of Valerie and specially produced films and artwork reveal the hard work and determination of the people at the heart of the farming community; as they continue to navigate the ever-changing agricultural world to achieve a better farming future for people, the environment, and the local wildlife.

Looking after land is central to the National Trust’s founding principles and mission – to care for places of historic interest and natural beauty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Laura Kennedy, Experience and Programming Manager at Nunnington Hall, said: “With all work for this exhibition undertaken on the doorstep of Nunnington Hall, we’re excited to share the work in Bransdale with our visitors.

"Farming has existed on and around the North York Moors for millennia and around 80% of the land in the care of the Trust is farmed in some way.

“Like many other places across the country, Bransdale is cared for by the tenant-custodian farmers, the National Trust and its volunteers alongside the National Park Authority.

“The trust is exploring opportunities across the places we care for to ensure all our land is used to its full potential.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Working closely with Valerie to tell this story through this exhibition has been an absolute pleasure.”

Fields, Folds and Farming Life opens to visitors to Nunnington Hall on Saturday September 9 and runs until Sunday December 17.

Nunnington Hall is open from 10.30am to 5pm, last entry at 4.15pm.

No booking is required.

Related topics:National TrustNorth YorkshireRyedalePhotography