Yorkshire Game and Country Fair to take place at Scampston Hall - Here's all you need to know

Yorkshire Vet - Peter Wright

Set in the stunning grounds of this beautiful estate, the venue provides the ideal opportunity to experience all the countryside has to offer.

There fair promises something for everyone from serious game enthusiasts who enjoy the thrill of the sporting aspect of the countryside those looking for a great day out to spend with the family.

Two action-packed arenas will run throughout the weekend featuring a range of displays including the British Scurry and Trials Driving with the ‘Arena Driving Challenge’ - a fast-paced carriage driving sport.

The Yorkshire Game and County Fair will take place at Scampston Hall

Teams from the Mounted Games Association of Great Britain, featuring young riders on very fast ponies, will compete against the clock in a thrilling performance.

Keeping with the equine theme will be Leopold Liberty Pony Display, a group of Shetlands demonstrating an entertaining circus-style performance and The Heavy Horse Show (Sunday only) showcasing these majestic animals with various classes and parades.

There will also be magnificent performances from Hawkeye Falconry! These impressive birds of prey bring the ancient art of falconry to the present day, with breathtaking, modern and interactive displays choreographed to period music.

Jixenwell Gundogs feature in this year’s scurries, with both land and water retrieves.

Horse events are popular at the fair

Also, back by popular demand, is fly-casting tuition and demonstrations by Hywel Morgan, who has competed successfully at World and European levels.

There will also be ferrets, gundog demos, fun dog show classes and the opportunity to try the dog agility and flyball courses.

Clay pigeon shooting competitions will take place over the weekend and visitors will also be able to test their skills with expert tuition for those wishing to have-a-go, with guns and safety equipment provided.

Adults and children alike will love getting up close to meet birds of prey including vultures, owls, falcons, hawks and eagles.

Leopold Liberty Pony Display Team

There will also be the chance to visit the reptile display and handle snakes and lizards.

A visit to the purpose-built tractor pulling area is a must to see both highly modified and standard tractors pushing the limits of converting power into traction.

See vintage vehicles including cars, commercials, fire engines and tractors, browse the vast array of trade stands, visit the indoor craft, gift & fine food marquee and wander around the intriguing selection of autojumble, antiques and collectables to grab a bargain.

An onsite chainsaw carver will be demonstrating throughout each day and younger visitors are certain to enjoy the vintage fairground and children’s corner.

The licensed bar and catering outlets will be serving refreshments giving you chance to relax and plan the rest of your day.

Peter Wright (Saturday only), ‘The Yorkshire Vet’, will be hosting meet & greet sessions with book signings of his hilarious children’s story, ‘Peter, Sue and a Lot of Poo!’

The fair is open from 9am to 5pm both days with free car parking.

Discount tickets can be purchased in advance from www.outdoorshows.co.uk until May 7.