Yorkshire in Business to host Christmas fair at Scarborough's Brunswick Centre

This December, Scarborough’s Brunswick Shopping Centre will come alive with festive cheer as it hosts a vibrant Christmas Fair.

Organised by Yorkshire In Business (YIB), the fair will feature up to 50 independent traders, offering a variety of unique gifts, handmade crafts and seasonal delights.

The event will run from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 December.

The Christmas Fair is part of a wider initiative to keep Brunswick alive with activity ahead of its redevelopment into the newly-reimagined ‘Square One’.

The fair also offers an exciting opportunity to support local independent businesses, celebrating the creativity and passion of Scarborough’s entrepreneurial spirit while encouraging the community to shop local this Christmas.

Visitors can expect much more than just shopping.

The market will feature live entertainment, including performances from local choirs and singers, as well as fun family activities like panto appearances.

Delicious seasonal food and drink options will also be available, making it the perfect festive day out for all ages.

YIB, a Scarborough-based not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting start-ups, entrepreneurs, and small businesses, are no strangers to the Brunswick Centre.

They previously organised a successful Female Seller Showcase, which highlighted the talents of local women entrepreneurs.

With a long-standing commitment to fostering local economic growth, YIB provides tailored advice, mentoring, and opportunities for businesses to grow.

Events like the Christmas Market reflect their ongoing work to promote independent traders and enhance the vibrancy of town centres.

Jenn Holden of YIB said: “We’re so excited to bring this festive fair to the Brunswick Centre.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for local independent traders to showcase their products, connect with the community and make the most of this busy time of year.

“Yorkshire in Business is proud to work with small businesses and events like this highlight just how much talent and creativity we have right here in Scarborough.”

Rachel Vickers, Senior Commercial Manager at Scarborough Group International, owner of the Brunswick Shopping Centre, said: “We’re delighted to host YIB’s Christmas Fair at the Brunswick.

“Supporting local independent traders is at the heart of this event, giving small businesses a platform to thrive while bringing festive cheer to the community during this key trading period.

“The redevelopment of Brunswick Shopping Centre into Square One is set to create a vibrant leisure-led destination for Scarborough, but events like the Christmas Fair play a key role in keeping the centre active and supporting the local community in the meantime.”

Visit the Brunswick Centre (soon to be Square One) on December 14 and 15 for a jam-packed weekend of festive shopping, entertainment and seasonal treats.