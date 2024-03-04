Yorkshire Handmade Pies, which crafts proper pies using the best Yorkshire ingredients, is launching a premium Steak & Filey Bay Whisky Pie for British Pie Week.

British Pie week takes place between today, Monday, March 4 and Sunday, March 10.

The pie celebrates Yorkshire with a combination of diced heritage breed beef (Hereford, Belted Galloway, or Aberdeen Angus), shitake mushrooms, and flambéed Filey Bay Yorkshire Single Malt Whisky, combined in a creamy peppercorn sauce, and encased in a short and buttery pastry.

It is set to delight pie fans looking to indulge in its balance of rich succulent beef, married with hints of caramel, citrus, honey and vanilla from the whisky.

Yorkshire Handmade Pie company has a strong ethos on sustainability and provenance.

It highlights Yorkshire farmers and producers in its range of award-winning proper premium pies.

Filey Bay Whisky is the first single malt whisky, by the multi award-winning Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery.

From Field-to-bottle, it uses 100% home-grown barley (farmed regeneratively) and with water from the chalk beneath their family farm, in the distillation process, it’s one of the only a handful of field-to-bottle whisky distilleries around the world, including Scotland.

James Sturdy, founder and MD of Yorkshire Handmade Pies said: “British Pie Week is a great excuse to eat a pie and we’ve created a champion one!

"We are passionate about sourcing truly ethical and sustainable ingredients for our award-winning pies which is why we form strong partnerships, not just with local farmers but local producers as well.”

Joe Clark, Whisky director from Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery commented: “There’s very little we enjoy more than a great pie and a great dram. This is a delicious marriage of the two. Our single malt whisky is proudly made in Yorkshire, and we’re delighted to be working with Yorkshire Handmade Pies.”

Yorkshire Handmade Pie officially produces one of the best pies in the world after being awarded an elusive three-star Great Taste Award 2022 for its Steak and Kidney Pie.