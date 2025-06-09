Yorkshire Speak Their Name suicide memorial quilt on display at St Mary’s Church in Whitby

The Yorkshire Speak Their Name suicide memorial quilt is now on display at St Mary’s Church in Whitby.

It will be on display there until July 3, shortly after which it will move to Skipton.

A memorial service will take place at St Mary’s to remember those lost to suicide on June 28 at 11.30am, with all welcome to attend.

The quilt was created in 2022 by Anna Scott and Karen Sykes who are both bereaved by suicide.

It is a memorial made up of squares submitted by people with a connection to Yorkshire who have been bereaved by suicide.

Each square represents a lost loved one and many show a tiny glimpse into the life of the person lost.

Anna said: “The quilt is a powerful tool for starting life saving conversations about suicide.

“These conversations help to wash away the stigma associated with suicide.

“The Yorkshire Speak Their Name Quilt is an ongoing project and as squares come in another panel is made.

“Anyone bereaved by suicide with a connection to Yorkshire can create a memorial square on fabric by embroidery, stitching, painting, or any other artistic route.

"With all the squares sewn together into a quilt, a beautiful memorial is created.

"The idea has resonated with countless families, friends and colleagues who have lost someone to suicide; through joining a quilt group they became part of a community that supports each other.

"This may be from knowing that their square is part of a quilt alongside others, or from physically getting together and coming to know others who have suffered the same.

"They also know that the quilt is a powerful campaign tool for suicide prevention and are proud to have it displayed all over the country.”

There are now suicide memorial quilts across many counties of the UK, with more being created and added to all the time.

Visit www.speaktheirname.co.uk to find these groups or contact Yorkshire Speak Their Name on [email protected] if you would like to submit a square.