Yorkshire Tree Arboretum to offer discounted entry for National Tree Week
The Yorkshire Arboretum in Malton is offering half-price entry to commemorate National Tree Week 2022.
The discounted prices will be available to all visitors between Saturday November 19 and Wednesday November 30.
National Tree Week is the UK's largest annual tree celebration, running from Saturday November 26 to Monday December 5.
Yorkshire Arboretum Director Dr John Grimshaw says: “We are delighted to take part in this national campaign by offering half-price entry to the arboretum before we close for the 2022 season. National Tree Week is vital in raising awareness of the need to plant new trees to combat climate change and nurture those we already have.”
The Yorkshire Arboretum is located opposite the entrance to Castle Howard, and opens daily until the end of November.National Tree Week aims to encourage people across the country to come together to plant trees to mark the start of the winter tree planting season.