Yorkshire Tree Arboretum to offer discounted entry for National Tree Week

The discounted prices will be available to all visitors between Saturday November 19 and Wednesday November 30.

National Tree Week is the UK's largest annual tree celebration, running from Saturday November 26 to Monday December 5.

Yorkshire Arboretum Director Dr John Grimshaw says: “We are delighted to take part in this national campaign by offering half-price entry to the arboretum before we close for the 2022 season. National Tree Week is vital in raising awareness of the need to plant new trees to combat climate change and nurture those we already have.”

Yorkshire Tree Arboretum to offer discounted entry prices for National Tree Week.