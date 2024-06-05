Peter Wright tucks into a bacon sandwich

The Yorkshire Vet, Peter Wright, has hosted a question and answer session at a group in Lythe which aims to combat rural isolation.

Once a month Ryedale Carers Support hold a Farmers’ Breakfast which sees a different speaker entertain guests as they enjoy tea, coffee and a bacon sandwich.

This month saw TV vet Peter Wright visit the group to tell them a little more about his life and what it’s really like to to be a vet in God’s own county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isabelle Harrison who coordinated the Mr Wright’s visit for Ryedale Carers Support said: “It was just an idea I had out of the blue. I thought if you don’t ask, you don’t get, so I contacted the vets he works at in the TV series and he said that he would love to come and support us as he understand that rural isolation is such a big problem.”

Mr Wright enjoyed chatting with guests

Ms Harrison was keen to acknowledge the hard work of the volunteers who not only make and serve the bacon sandwiches on offer, but also act as taxi services collecting and dropping off those in need of transport.

She said: “It was lovely, he was such a nice chap, very generous with his time and attention.

“He talked about what had inspired him to become a vet. How at school he had originally planned to become an engineer, but, on suggestion from his careers teacher, he changed track and decide to become a vet instead.

“At the end he thanked the volunteers for their time and effort.”