Yorkshire Water to help struggling customers with additional £15m bills support package

The water company says it has seen the number of customers needing support double in the last three months alone.

With double digit headline inflation and annual food bills set to increase by £380 this year, according to Kantar, Yorkshire Water has responded to the cost of living increase, with an additional £15m from the company’s shareholders available for support with bills through to 2025.

It brings total support for customers to £115 million across the five year AMP7 period from April 2020 to 2025.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customer help is on the way for Yorkshire Water bill payers.

The number of customers asking for financial support from Yorkshire Water has doubled in recent months.

The bill relief package will support more than 100,000 customers across Yorkshire struggling to pay their bill every year.

Zoe Burns-Shore, Yorkshire Water’s director of customer experience, said: “The rising cost of living is difficult for a lot of people.

"We’ve seen the number of customers applying for our current financial support schemes double in the last three months alone.

Customer help is on the way for Yorkshire Water bill payers.

"The additional funding announced today will help those that are struggling to pay their bill.

“We know from speaking to our customers that there are households impacted by the cost of living crisis that wouldn’t have previously worried about their water bill.

"With inflation growing, their disposable income has dropped, and they now find themselves in a position where they cannot afford it all.

"Our shareholders are committing a further £15m in response to the extreme cost of living crisis, which will provide some relief to those worried about paying their water bill.”

The company’s current schemes include:

* WaterSupport, which helps customers on lower incomes, with income-based benefits, pay water charges

* Community Trust, an independent charity at Yorkshire Water supporting customers who have arrears

* WaterSure, which can help low-income households where there are larger families, or customers who need to use additional water for a medical condition

* Resolve, which helps those who are struggling with debt to catch up on previous bills

The average annual saving for customers on WaterSupport is more than £200.