Yorkshire Wolds Way to mark 40th anniversary with mass walk - how you can get involved

To celebrate this landmark, National Trails, the Ramblers Association and East Riding of Yorkshire Council have collaborated to invite people to join in a mass walking adventure on Sunday October 2, to celebrate the big day.

Splitting the trail into seven equal sections, residents and visitors can walk one leg of the iconic trail in a combined effort to walk the entire 79 miles in one day between the Humber Bridge and Filey Brigg.

Led by experienced walk leaders, each section will cover roughly 11 miles of the national trail.

The Wolds Way is celebrating its 40th annivesary with a mass walk.

The National Trail wends through tranquil and gentle countryside.

From the banks of the mighty Humber estuary, along wooded slopes and through serene dry valleys, the walk climbs gently onto the rolling hills of the chalky Yorkshire Wolds before descending from the northern escarpment along to the dramatic headland of Filey Brigg.

Everyone walking one of the seven stages will be contributing to a mass effort to complete the entire 79-mile iconic trail in one day.

Cllr Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic investment, growth and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The Yorkshire Wolds Way is one of the much loved and popular walking routes in the UK and it is fantastic to see the efforts being made to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

“There is still time for residents in the East Riding and visitors to the area to take part in one section of the mass walk on Sunday, 2 October and I would encourage people to contact the Beverley Tourist Information Centre if they are interested.

“The walks vary in difficulty to ensure there are options for all different of experienced walkers.”