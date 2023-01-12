Yorkshire's most famous rollercoaster The Ultimate at Lightwater Valley - once longest in world- to be dismantled

The Ultimate has delighted thousands of visitors to the Ripon theme park since it opened in 1991.

Then the longest rollercoaster in the world, it became so beloved among enthusiasts that it was recreated in the videogame Rollercoaster Tycoon.

But on Tuesday, bosses at the park announced that it would be removed from the park after it announced a new strategy to appeal to the under 12s market as opposed to teenage adrenalin seekers.

The Ultimate never re-opened after the coronavirus lockdown.

Anne Ackord, chief executive of the Brighton Pier Group, said: “We have devoted much time and effort considering the future of The Ultimate. The ride has been out of service for some years now and the process of assessing the viability of bringing it back into use was a long one.

“We are mindful of its nostaligic status and that many of our visitors have fond memories of riding the Ultimate Coaster.

"Nevertheless, given both the investment required to bring it up to acceptable standards of safety and the re-imagining of Lightwater Valley as a family-orientated Adventure Park, we have decided to close The Ultimate permanently and remove it from the Park.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to the new-look Lightwater Valley as it develops and evolves into the north of England’s number one destination for family adventures”

Other thrill-seeking rides at the park including Apollo, the Eagle’s Claw and Raptor Attack were also retired after lockdown ended.

There has been no announcement on whether The Ultimate, which had a ride time of some six minutes and reached speeds of up to 50 mph, will be relocated to another theme park.

It leaves Flamingo Land near Malton as the only theme park in North Yorkshire where thrill-seekers can experience a myriad of high adrenalin rides.

The park was sold in June last year to the Brighton Pier Group for some £5m.