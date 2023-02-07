Yorkshire’s richest celebrities: These are the richest celebrities from Yorkshire and their approximate net worth including Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Jane McDonald and Sean Bean
We have listed these Yorkshire celebrities in order from highest earnings to lowest earnings - with the top 10 being the richest celebrities from the region.
Our region is the birthplace of many accomplished actors, singers, producers, chefs, writers and many more who have gone on to star in Hollywood films, such as Sean Bean, and pave the way for female empowerment through music, such as Mel B and the rest of the Spice Girls.
It’s no wonder that most of them are earning into their millions and captivating a large fanbase, with Jodie Whittaker’s successful role in Doctor Who and Charlie Heaton’s rise to stardom following his portrayal of Jonathan Byers on the popular Netflix sci-fi TV show Stranger Things.
We have looked at the richest celebrities from Yorkshire, according to their estimated earnings on Celebrity Net Worth.
Richest celebrities from Yorkshire
1 - Paul Caddick
From: Castleford
Net worth: £249,645,000 ($300,000,000)
Occupation: Businessman, founder of Caddick Group
1= Barbara Taylor
From: Leeds
Net worth: £249,645,000 ($300,000,000)
Occupation: Author
2 - Jimi Heselden
From: Halton Moor
Net worth: £208,122,500 ($250,000,000)
Occupation: Businessperson and entrepreneur
3 - Amanda Staveley
From: Ripon
Net worth: £141,477,400 ($170,000,000)
Occupation: Business executive
4 - Zayn Malik
From: Bradford
Net worth: £62,439,750 ($75,000,000)
Occupation: Singer, songwriter, musician and disc jockey
5 - Louis Tomlinson
From: Doncaster
Net worth: £58,277,800 ($70,000,000)
Occupation: Singer, actor and football player
5= Joe Elliott
From: Sheffield
Net worth: £58,277,800 ($70,000,000)
Occupation: Singer-songwriter, singer, musician, songwriter and record producer
5= Patrick Stewart
From: Mirfield
Net worth: £62,451,750 ($70,000,000)
Occupation: Actor, voice actor, journalist, television director and film producer
5= Jeremy Clarkson
From: Doncaster
Net worth: £58,277,800 ($70,000,000)
Occupation: Journalist, presenter, author, writer, broadcaster, talk show host, peddler, motorist, columnist and screenwriter
6 - Ben Kingsley
From: Snainton
Net worth: £49,970,400 ($60,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and voice actor
6= Joe Cocker
From: Sheffield
Net worth: £49,970,400 ($60,000,000)
Occupation: Singer, composer, actor and musician
7 - Judi Dench
From: York
Net worth: £37,487,700 ($45,000,000)
Occupation: Actor
8 - Marco Pierre White
From: Leeds
Net worth: £33,294,400 ($40,000,000)
Occupation: Chef
9 - Adam Hildreth
From: Leeds
Net worth: £31,621,700 ($38,000,000)
Occupation: Entrepreneur
10 - Chris Moyles
From: Leeds
Net worth: £16,645,200 ($20,000,000)
Occupation: Author, disc jockey, presenter and broadcaster
10= Sean Bean
From: Sheffield
Net worth: £16,645,200 ($20,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and voice actor
10= Dominic West
From: Sheffield
Net worth: £16,645,200 ($20,000,000)
Occupation: Actor, voice actor and television director
11 - James Toseland
From: Doncaster
Net worth: 12,486,300 ($15,000,000)
Occupation: Pianist and former motorcycle racer
12 - Michael Parkinson
From: Cudworth
Net worth: £9,985,800 ($12,000,000)
Occupation: Broadcaster, journalist and author
12= Tom Wilkinson
From: Wharfedale
Net worth: £9,985,800 ($12,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and voice actor
12= John McLaughlin
From: Doncaster
Net worth: £9,985,800 ($12,000,000)
Occupation: Guitarist, bandleader, and composer
13 - Chris Norman
From: Redcar
Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)
Occupation: Singer (soft rock)
13= Alan Hawkshaw
From: Leeds
Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)
Occupation: He was an organist, composer, songwriter and film score composer
13= Kiki Dee (Pauline Matthews)
From: Little Horton
Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)
Occupation: Pop singer
13= Timothy West
From: Bradford
Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)
Occupation: Actor, writer and theatre director
13= Leigh Francis (Keith Lemon)
From: Beeston, Leeds
Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)
Occupation: Actor, screenwriter, comedian, writer, voice actor and stand-up comedian
13= Matthew Lewis
From: Leeds
Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)
Occupation: Actor
13= Diana Rigg
From: Doncaster
Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)
Occupation: Actor
13= Kimberley Walsh
From: Bradford
Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)
Occupation: Singer, actor, songwriter, presenter, model and dancer
13= Ricky Wilson
From: Keighley
Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)
Occupation: Singer, singer-songwriter and musician
13= Robert Palmer
From: Batley
Net worth: £8,326,600 ($10,000,000)
Occupation: Singer, record producer, musician and singer-songwriter
14 - James Milner
From: Leeds
Net worth: £7,494,804 ($9,000,000)
Occupation: Football player
15 - Kari Wells
From: Unknown area in Yorkshire
Net worth: £6,654,080 ($8,000,000)
Occupation: TV personality
15= Keith Emerson
From: Todmorden
Net worth: £6,654,080 ($8,000,000)
Occupation: Songwriter, musician, organist, keyboard player, composer and film score composer
15= Tan France
From: Doncaster
Net worth: £6,654,080 ($8,000,000)
Occupation: Fashion designer, entrepreneur and television host
15= Corinne Bailey Rae
From: Leeds
Net worth: £6,654,080 ($8,000,000)
Occupation: Guitarist and singer-songwriter
15= Vic Reeves
From: Leeds
Net worth: £6,654,080 ($8,000,000)
Occupation: Presenter, actor, comedian, screenwriter, film score composer, film producer and artist
16 - Toby Kebbell
From: Pontefract
Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)
Occupation: Film, television and stage actor
16= Jane McDonald
From: Wakefield
Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)
Occupation: Presenter, singer, actor
16= John Newman
From: Settle
Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)
Occupation: Singer
16= Kay Mellor
From: Leeds
Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)
Occupation: She was an actor, scriptwriter, producer and director
16= Jodie Whittaker
From: Huddersfield
Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)
Occupation: Actor
16= Melanie Brown (Mel B)
From: Harehills, Leeds
Net worth: £4,990,560 ($6,000,000)
Occupation: Singer, author, presenter, songwriter, actor, singer-songwriter, television producer, music artist, dancer and model
17 - David Bradley
From: York
Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)
Occupation: Comedian, Actor
17= James Martin
From: Malton
Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)
Occupation: Chef
17= CJ de Mooi
From: Barnsley
Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)
Occupation: Actor, writer, former professional quizzer and television personality
17= Bob Mortimer
From: Middlesbrough
Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)
Occupation: Presenter, comedian, screenwriter, actor and film score composer
17= Peter Stringfellow
From: Sheffield
Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)
Occupation: Businessperson
17= Richard Griffiths
From: Thornabee-on-Tees
Net worth: £4,162,050 ($5,000,000)
Occupation: Actor
18 - Charlie Heaton
From: Leeds
Net worth: £3,329,040 ($4,000,000)
Occupation: Actor
18= Ralph Ineson
From: Leeds
Net worth: £3,329,040 ($4,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and teacher
18= Jim Carter
From: Harrogate
Net worth: £3,329,040 ($4,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and voice actor
19 - Kell Brook
From: Sheffield
Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)
Occupation: Former professional boxer
19= Julian Sands
From: Otley
Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and voice actor
19= Tim Booth
From: Bradford
Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)
Occupation: Singer, actor and dancer
19= Helen Baxendale
From: Pontefract
Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and film producer
19= Royston Langdon
From: Leeds
Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)
Occupation: Musician, film score composer, singer, songwriter and bassist
19= James Frain
From: Leeds
Net worth: £2,497,380 ($3,000,000)
Occupation: Actor
20 - Joanne Froggatt
From: Littlebeck
Net worth: £1,664,820 ($2,000,000)
Occupation: Actor
20= Danny Willett
From: Sheffield
Net worth: £1,664,820 ($2,000,000)
Occupation: Professional golfer
20= Brian Bedford
From: Morley
Net worth: £1,664,820 ($2,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and theatre director
20= Danny Worsnop
From: Beverley
Net worth: £1,664,820 ($2,000,000)
Occupation: Singer, keyboard player, musician and photographer
21 - Natalia Kills
From: Bradford
Net worth: £831,510 ($1,000,000)
Occupation: Actor, songwriter, film director, record producer and singer-songwriter
21= Lindsey Strutt
From: Wheatley Hills
Net worth: £831,510 ($1,000,000)
Occupation: Glamour model
21= Sam Riley
From: Menston
Net worth: £831,510 ($1,000,000)
Occupation: Actor and singer
22 - Brian Blessed
From: Mexborough
Net worth: £410, 245 ($500,000)
Occupation: Actor, presenter, author, voice actor and comedian