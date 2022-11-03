“You have a beautiful coastline here,” says Prince of Wales as he and wife Kate visit Scarborough charity

They arrived by helicopter, which landed at Oliver’s Mount, shortly before arriving at The Street to meet with a ‘panel’ of young people from the area, as well as organisations who will benefit from the grant.

Kate was wearing a camel coat, with a turtleneck camel coloured dress underneath, whilst Prince William opted for a blue blazer and maroon jumper.

Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed by members of The Street before they met with the young people who made up the panel.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Street in Scarborough.(Picture by Richard Ponter)

The young people who made up the panel got to talk to Their Royal Highnesses about issues facing young people, and how surfing and swimming helps, but needs to be more accessible.During this, Prince William said: “You have a beautiful coastline here, which you can see as you’re coming over. In the winter it’s not as pretty with the wind and the rain, but in the summer I bet it’s beautiful up here.”Katie Robinson, one of the young people on the panel, said: “It was amazing to meet them. We talked about issues which are important to young people and how we want them addressed and things we think are progressive steps forward.

“They seemed genuinely really interested and they were asking lots of questions.”

Their Royal Highnesses then made their way downstairs, where representatives from Gallows Close Centre, Sidewalk Youth Project , and Flash Company Arts were waiting to tell the royals how the funding will impact them, and what they do to help the community.Kate was greeted first by two year old Callie Rose Wood-Sheader, who was dressed as royalty and gave the princess a bunch of flowers and a painting, which the princess warmly received.

They then both made their way around the room, meeting and chatting to the representatives and donors.Kimmie Avison, from Gallows Close Centre, said: “It’s surreal really. I couldn’t take my eyes off Princess Kate because she’s just beautiful, and naturally beautiful.Kendra Davies said: ”I feel privileged. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, meet a member of the royal family but I never thought I’d do it. I feel honoured.”

Lisa Upton, from Sidewalk Youth Project, added: “It was very surreal. It was lovely to see how the young people reacted to them as well and to see them come out of their shell and be able to talk to them was fantastic.”