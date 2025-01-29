Young Whitby photographers' work the focus of Rotary Club competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Rotary Club of Whitby & District has announced the winners of the Whitby heat of the Rotary Young Photographer Competition 2024/25.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young photographers aged up to 17 were challenged to submit their best photo to the competition that captured the theme Wonderful Water.

The competition aims to encourage young people to experiment with photography and create opportunities for them to unlock their potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges were impressed by the skill and imagination of this year’s entries – Whitby has many talented young photographers!

Winner U10 years, Isaac Lumley: ‘Water is my sport; water is my life’

Competition winners were awarded prizes, and all the entrants received judge’s feedback and a certificate recognising their achievement.

The winning entries have gone forward to take part in the regional ginal and if successful, will then compete in the National Final of the Rotary Young Photographer Competition 2024/25.

Thanks to the volunteers from the Whitby Community that judged the competition – Rob Williams, Donald Readman, Tony Hewitt, Paul Armstrong, Malcolm Blenkey and Zoe Cooper.

Winners, Under 10 years

Winner, 11-13 years, Isla Walley – Autumn Jewels.

1 Isaac Lumley – Water is my sport; water is my life

2 Hamish Snoxell – River water in the mountains

3 Charlie Gray – Robin Hood’s Bay beach

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges described Isaac’s winning photograph as “a truly stunning image” and added: “The sense of dramatic and powerful movement of the swimmer is perfectly captured and the shallow depth of field, with clear focus on the person’s swimming cap really gives the sense of movement towards the viewer.

Winners 14-17 years, 1 Lola Walley - Floating leaves.

“Superb work.”

Winners, 11-13 years

1 Isla Walley – Autumn Jewels

2 Maiya Shaw – Loch Tummel

3 Izzy Greenwood – The Crashing Waves

Isla described her photograph as: “Autumn jewels captured on a leaf sharing the beauty of crystal-clear water in formed droplets.

"The water magnifies the leaf’s pattern.”

The judges said: “Isla has spotted the tiny detail in her subject and captured it wonderfully well.

“Technically excellent. The title is poetic and reveals Isla’s thinking behind the photo.”

Winners, 14-17 years

1 Lola Walley – Floating leaves

2 Emilie Moss – Anemone

3 Blake Stewart – Waves at the water’s edge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges said of Lola’s photograph: “This image connects with the theme of the competition and shows that the photographer is able to see the opportunity of producing an artistic and creative photograph from a scene that many would not see.”