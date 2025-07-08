Youngsters at Lythe School, near Whitby, enjoy sponsored walk through Mulgrave Castle and woods

Lythe School youngsters at Mulgrave Castle.

Friends of Lythe School (FOLS) recently organised a sponsored walk with children from three to 11 years and their families taking part.

The walk lasted about two hours and was approximately five miles, with about 60 people taking part, along with five four-legged friends.

They set set off from Lythe School to the old castle on the Mulgrave Estate.

Lady and Lord Normanby kindly gave permission for the walk and FOLS would like to thank them for their kindness.

The walk skirted round the beautiful gardens and courtyards, before heading through Mulgrave Woods, led by a happy group of children.

Refreshments were provided at the old castle and the group relaxed for a while before returning to school.

Although the weather forecast had looked a bit daunting, fortunately, the rain held off until the end of the walk and did not dampen spirits.

FOLS said £769.20 was raised which will be used to enhance extra-curricular activities in the school for the benefit of all pupils.