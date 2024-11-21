Youngsters at primary school near Whitby raise nearly £200 for Children in Need
Together, through a sale of merchandise, a non-uniform day and cake sale as well as Pennies for Pudsey, the school raised £198.58 for charity.
On Children in Need day, youngsters and staff rocked their most ‘wacky’ hairstyles and filled the school with laughter and creativity.
From colourful wigs to gravity-defying dos, they loved every single twist and turn in those fabulous manes.
The cake bake sale was a delightful hit, with so many treats tempting taste buds.
The school thanked everyone who shared their cakes and added: “Let’s keep the momentum going and continue to support children who need it the most.
"Your kindness and creativity have truly made a difference.
"We couldn’t have done it without you!”
"Until next time, let's make every day a little ‘wackier’ and a lot more caring.”
