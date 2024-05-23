Youngster's postcard chosen by public as overall winner in Scarborough's Central Tramway Company competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 12-year-old girl was delighted to have her design voted for as the overall winner by the public, in the Central Tramway Company’s Spring into Summer postcard competition.

The competition was an exciting opportunity for people of all ages to get creative and design a postcard with a spring/summer theme.

There were three age groups and three winners picked from each age group, then one overall winner.

Winners were:

Anya Moore with her winning postcard, standing with Colin Powell, The General Manager of Central Tramway Company.

12 and under - Anya Moore

13-19 - Delilah Speight

20-plus - Ruth Drayton

The votes were then opened to the public on social media, to choose an overall winner who would have their design printed and sold as a Special Edition postcard this summer.

Anya Moore's winning postcard design in the Central Tramway Company competition.

Overall winner Anya Moore was inspired by her mother to produce a mosaic design of the tramway’s funicular, packed with vibrant colours.

Amy Griffiths of the CTC said: “We love how the postcard has turned out and hope that visitors will come and take a look when they take tram ride with us, and take a copy home with them.”

Anya visited the station and picked out the best places to display her postcard.

She also took away her own framed copy and a certificate presented to her by General Manager, Colin Powell.