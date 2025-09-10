Youngsters' sponsored walk from Whitby ravine to Sandsend raises more than £8,000 for James Cook Hospital
Harley Muscroft, five, was diagnosed with type one diabetes earlier in the year – and his family came up with the idea of a sponsored walk to raise much money as possible for the diabetes team at James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough which helped him.
Stakesby Primary Academy pupil Harley invited family and friends to complete the one-mile walk with him – and they were delighted with the total raised.
Mum Emily said: “We are so proud of Harley and all that he has achieved while battling type one diabetes after being diagnosed earlier this year.
"With the help of his amazing friends and family, he has managed to raise £8,392.89 for the children’s diabetes unit at James Cook Hospital.
"This money will go towards helping other families who have children diagnosed with type one diabetes.”
Emily and her family still want to raise awareness for type one diabetes in children.
The symptoms include the four Ts:
- toilet
- thirsty
- tired
- thinner