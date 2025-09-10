Harley Muscroft with the cheque raised from a sponsored walk, presented to staff at James Cook Hospital.

A five-year-old Whitby youngster and his friends have raised more than £8,000 for James Cook Hospital thanks to their sponsored walk along the beach from Whitby ravine to Sandsend.

Harley Muscroft, five, was diagnosed with type one diabetes earlier in the year – and his family came up with the idea of a sponsored walk to raise much money as possible for the diabetes team at James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough which helped him.

Stakesby Primary Academy pupil Harley invited family and friends to complete the one-mile walk with him – and they were delighted with the total raised.

Mum Emily said: “We are so proud of Harley and all that he has achieved while battling type one diabetes after being diagnosed earlier this year.

"With the help of his amazing friends and family, he has managed to raise £8,392.89 for the children’s diabetes unit at James Cook Hospital.

"This money will go towards helping other families who have children diagnosed with type one diabetes.”

Emily and her family still want to raise awareness for type one diabetes in children.

The symptoms include the four Ts:

- toilet

- thirsty

- tired

- thinner