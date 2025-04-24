Your chance to meet Winston Churchill at Moorland Railway and Gardens near Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The private Moorland Railway and Gardens at Staintondale will re-open on Sunday May 4 – and this year, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, an added attraction will be Winston Churchill, a Battle of Britain Steam locomotive.

On the first Sunday of each month, until September, owners Lisa and Alan Williams open their normally private railway and gardens to the public in aid of various charities, including this year local branches of Samaritans, Alzheimer’s and Guide Dogs as well as the Rainbow Centre in Scarborough and Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue.

Teas and coffee and a range of home-made cakes and scones will be available together with a tombola and plant stall.

Train Rides are free but this year a minimum donation of £1 per ride is asked to help offset increasing costs.

Open from 2pm to 5pm, you can find the Moorland Railway and Gardens just off the A171 at The Falcon Inn, then just follow the ribbons.