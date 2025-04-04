Your chance to win one of four family tickets to Malton's Eden Camp over Easter
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Malton attraction is giving four lucky readers the chance to win a family ticket (admitting two adults and two children) to experience the excitement first-
hand (valid until April 27).
Families are invited to take on a challenge with Eden Camp’s Easter Egg-scape Trail.
Explore the museum, hunt for hidden eggs, crack secret clues and decode a wartime mystery message.
Successful detectives will receive a treat from the shop as a reward for their efforts.
Easter-themed highlights include:
● Easter Camp Crafts - April 9 and 16 - Let the little ones get creative at the Easter Camp Crafts session.
From 1-2pm, children can design their own Easter cards and keepsakes to take home.
● Carrots on a Stick - April 10 and April 17 - Take a step back in time and discover a wartime Easter treat - Carrots on a Stick.
During World War Two, sugar rationing, children enjoyed carrots as a natural ice lolly.
In this activity, kids can decorate their own carrot ‘lollies’ with honey and sprinkles.
● Peg Planes - April 11 & April 18 - Take part in the Peg Plane Workshop and build a wooden peg plane.
Decorate it, take it home as a keepsake, or turn it into a fridge magnet.
History buffs can step into history during Eden Camp’s Living History Weekend.
Visitors can see costumed reenactors, listen to wartime stories, and learn about life on the Home Front and Front Line.
Discover how families coped with rationing and evacuation, and get a close-up look at the roles of soldiers during World War II.
Visitors can also explore 22 immersive huts, each bringing wartime Britain to life through interactive exhibits.
After discovering the museum’s rich history, families can relax and enjoy a selection of meals and snacks at the family-friendly café.
For more information visit, www.edencamp.co.uk
To stand a chance of winning a family ticket, just answer the following question:
How many immersive huts are there at Eden Camp?
Email your answers to [email protected] and mark them up as Eden Camp competition.
Deadline for entries is noon on Monday April 14.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.