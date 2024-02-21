'Your support is more vital than ever' - Great North Air Ambulance appeals for public help
The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) responded to more than 2,100 incidents across the North East, North Yorkshire, Northumberland, Cumbria, Scotland and the Isle of Man in 2023.
The charity provides air ambulance services mainly in hours of daylight, while on a night-time, a highly skilled paramedic and doctor operate on a rapid response vehicle in the North East and Cumbria most nights.
The car carries the same life-saving equipment as its airborne counterpart, meaning the team can still deliver blood, anaesthetic procedures, and other advanced treatments to critically ill or injured patients in the region.
The charity, which needs to raise around £8.5m a year, has been working hard to cover every night of the week so that no matter when someone is need, the team are able to respond.
In January, they celebrated a year of providing critical care 24/7 in the North East.
David Stockton, chief executive at GNAAS, said: “Unfortunately, these essential expansions mean that we need to raise even more funds than before to keep our live-saving service running.
"The frightening truth is that for 2024 we are predicting to run at a deficit.
"This means we will have to go into our limited reserves just to keep the charity flying this year.
“The life of a charity-funded service can be a tumultuous one, but it usually brings about the most amazing support from the general public.”
In the aftermath of the pandemic, the charity has regained some stability in fundraising, however they are now facing new challenges, including the cost-of-living crisis.
They have launched an appeal asking the public to support them any way they can.
Mr Stockton added: “The worst possible scenario is that we can’t afford to be there for those that need us.
"Your support is more vital than ever: whether it’s a donation, a voluntary hand or just spreading the word about our cause, every bit helps.
“Only with your continued generosity can we keep flying and saving lives across the region.”
Visit: gna.as/fund247 to find out more.