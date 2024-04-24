York musician and SASH Volunteer, Ross Bennett is backing the campaign again this year.

The campaign is a way of bringing people together whilst supporting the charity by raising vital funds to help young people facing homelessness in the region.

Supporters are invited to organise their own musical events during the month of May.

Choirs, clubs, bands, schools, or groups of friends can fundraise by hosting talent contests, gigs, concerts, or assemblies. Events can be any size, so even family karaoke challenges at home can count.

Providing the events are in aid of SASH, involve singing and help to raise funds and awareness of youth homelessness.

Businesses that may already have performances booked can help support SASH by asking for donations at their events, SASH can provide fundraising packs including donation tins, promotional posters and will help to publicise the events via the charity’s social media.

Ross Bennett, York musician and SASH Volunteer, said: “Sing for SASH is a fun and easy way to help the cause. A collection tin or two on the bar and some encouragement on the mic between songs can really get results!”

Aimee Harding, SASH Fundraising Officer, said: ‘It’s great to be running Sing for SASH month again this year. We love seeing how creative our supporters can be and spreading joy through music helps people on so many levels.

“With a variety of live musical events taking place across May, people can enjoy themselves raise the roof and help raise vital funds for SASH in the process!”

SASH provides emergency accommodation for young people facing homelessness at a time of crisis and longer-term accommodation within its supported lodgings scheme, across North and East Yorkshire.

Its housing model uses the homes of a network of hosts. Many 16–25-year-olds achieve more within a stable home environment than within other housing options.

To offer safe accommodation and the support a young person needs to rebuild their life SASH needs to raise approximately £500,000 per year from supporters and donors within the communities it serves.