Zoo at Sewerby Hall and Gardens is temporarily closed after new bird flu outbreak near Bridlington
A popular attraction has closed its doors after a second bird flu outbreak in the Bridlingon area.
The zoo at Sewerby Hall and Gardens has been temporarily closed as it is within the 3km protection zone set up following the latest case of avian flu confirmed in the area.
The closure is to protect the birds in the collection at the zoo.
Marie Gascoigne, general manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this closure, but we know our visitors will understand the need for it.”
Pricing has now been revised at Sewerby Hall and Gardens to reflect the closure, with tickets for the gardens and house only:
Most Popular
-
1
Police in Scarborough say man found in street with neck injury was not victim of assault
-
2
Scarborough man wanted by police after missing court appearance
-
3
Police close Whitby Pier after man's body found
-
4
New betting shop plans in Scarborough town centre approved despite 'anti-social behaviour' concerns
-
5
Three teenage boys arrested after theft of pit bike from garage in Scarborough
A case of the (HPAI) H5N1 avian flu strain was confirmed at a second commercial premises in the Bridlington area on Tuesday (September 6).
The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was suspected in commercial poultry on Saturday, August 27 at a premises near Bridlington. This was confirmed the day afterwards after official testing.
Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk for more details about Sewerby Hall and Gardens.