Person in distress brought to safety at Malton after A64 closed for hours

The A64 was closed for several hours this morning, Wednesday August 17 after members of the public reported a person in distress.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the road reopened at 3.20am.

The person was brought to safety and is now receiving help.

