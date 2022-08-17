Person in distress brought to safety at Malton after A64 closed for hours
A person in distress has been brought to safety after reports from members of the public.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 1:51 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 1:53 pm
The A64 was closed for several hours this morning, Wednesday August 17 after members of the public reported a person in distress.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the road reopened at 3.20am.
The person was brought to safety and is now receiving help.
North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thanks to motorists in the area for their patience whilst we brought the incident to a safe conclusion.”