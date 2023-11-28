Person trapped under vehicle following accident in Egton area, near Whitby
A person ended up trapped under a vehicle following a road accident in the Egton area.
Fire and rescue crews from Whitby, Danby and Goathland, along with an officer, attended the single vehicle accident at 11.08pm on Friday November 25 with police and ambulance.
Fire crews worked to stabilise the vehicle.
They then provided further assistance to ambulance paramedics and carried out scene safety.
The incident has been left with police and ambulance.