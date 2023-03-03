Pickering and Kirkbymoorside fire crews called to blaze in Malton barn used to keep 15 horses in
Firefighters were called to put out a blaze in a barn which houses 15 horses at Little Barugh, near Malton.
By Duncan Atkins
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 8:13am
Crews from Pickering and Kirkbymoorside used water from one hose reel jet, small tools and lighting to extinguish the fire shortly before 10pm last night (Mar 2).
All animals were safely removed prior to arrival.
The cause was believed to be electrical.
Fire crews from Scarborough had earlier been out to reports of a bush on fire in the town’s Ramsey Street, but this had been extinguished by the occupant prior to arrival.