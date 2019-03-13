Pickering boss Ingram delighted at opening win

Denny Ingram picked up his first win as Pickering Town manager on Saturday and now he is hungry for more success.

The Pikes edged a scrappy game at Gresley by a 2-1 scoreline to boost their hopes of avoiding the drop from the Evo-Stik East.

Top-scorer Ryan Blott and new boy Danny Earl were on target as the Mill Lane club came from behind.

But, after that three-point haul, Pickering step into the lion’s den on Saturday when they travel to run-away leaders Morpeth Town.

Ingram said: “We could have got a bit more from the first three games I took charge of, but it is obviously good to get a win on the board.

“It has been down to converting chances into goals and we did that at Gresley on Saturday.

“We might have Morpeth on Saturday, but we will go into it full of confidence.

“I can’t ask for anything more of the lads since I’ve taken over, they have gone out there and given their all for the club.”

Ingram was also happy with the contributions of new signings, striker Earl from Hall Road Rangers and midfielder Stuart Mott from Saturday’s opponents Morpeth.

“Stuart looked comfortable just in front of the defence on Saturday, he will be a very good signing for the club,” he added.

“Danny started up top in a two with Blotty and his pace caused a lot of problems.

“He is still very raw, but he has an awful lot to offer Pickering Town going forward because he is a real threat.”