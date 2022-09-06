Pickering firefighters encounter three vehicle traffic collision while travelling between stations

Firefighters from Pickering encountered a three vehicle traffic collision on the A170 near Pickering on Monday evening.

The crew were en route to Scarborough fire station at 8.20pm, when they came across a three vehicle road traffic collision.

They were joined by Kirkbymoorside crew and Malton crew with their Incident Support Unit.

The male occupant of the first vehicle was out of the vehicle upon arrival uninjured.

The second vehicle, a Peugeot, had two female occupants. The passenger was walking wounded, but the driver was trapped in the vehicle mechanically.

Crews released the driver and she was transported to hospital with leg injuries.

The third vehicle was a Vauxhall Corsa with one female occupant. She was able to walk from the vehicle and left in hands of paramedics.