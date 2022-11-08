Pickering firefighters share images of devastating barn fire in Middleton

The barn fire in Middleton. Image:Pickering Fire Station

The incident occurred at 6.22pm on Sunday evening (November 6)

Crews from Malton, Helmsley, Sherburn and Scarborough, along with water bowsers from Tadcaster and Boroughbridge attended the barn fire which adjoined two further barns and was adjacent to a residential property.

Crews created a water curtain to protect adjacent properties whilst they fought the fire to the barn using hose reel jets

Following on from the incident Pickering crew remained in attendance for most of the day, damping down using hose reels and working with the farmer to empty the contents of three barns.