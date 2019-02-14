Pickering Town snap up former Scarborough man Denny Ingram as manager

Former Scarborough FC and Scarborough Athletic defender Denny Ingram has taken the managerial hot-seat at Pickering Town.

Ingram, 42, steps up from assistant manager following the departure of Paul Marshall, who left by mutual consent on Thursday morning.

Ryan Blott will come in as Ingram's number two and the pair will be working hard to haul the Pikes away from Evo-Stik East relegation trouble.

"I was told the sad news that the gaffer is leaving and then the club approached me to ask if I'd do it," he said.

"I have the utmost respect for the gaffer, he brought me to Pickering and I've really enjoyed working with him.

"The gaffer leaving was something that I didn't want to happen, but that is football and how it goes in the game.

"Fortunately I'm in a position to step in and take it on.

"I'm looking forward to getting going because it is probably about time that I took the step into management.

"I've been an assistant manager for a few years now, so I'm happy to finally be able to take the reins."

Ingram has had a playing career that spanned 26 years, featuring spells at Hartlepool, Forest Green, Halifax and both Scarborough clubs.

During that time he has picked up plenty from the numerous different managers he played under.

He added: "I've been lucky enough to play under some great managers in my career and during that time you pick up little bits here and there that you can bring to the training field.

"I played for Chris Wilder, who was a great manager for dealing with players.

"When push came to shove you always went over that white line and worked as hard as you could because of how he was with you.

"The gaffer (Paul Marshall) was a fantastic bloke as well. I worked under him at both Tadcaster and Pickering, neither club would be where they are now without him.

"Going back a few years, I played under Mick Tait as a young lad at Hartlepool. He was a gent off the pitch, but an animal on it.

"He was another manager you wanted to give your all for and that is something we'll be hoping to create at Pickering."

Ingram is looking to continue his working relationship with Boro's all-time leading goalscorer Ryan Blott, who he works alongside as joint Boro Under-19 managers and at Scarborough Football Scholarship.

He has underlined that his taking up the role at Mill Lane will not affect their roles at Boro.

"Blotty was a coach at Pickering, so this is the natural progression for him as well," added Ingram.

"I have worked with him at Scarborough Under-19s and we have a very similar idea to how the game should be played.

"Us taking these roles at Pickering won't affect what we do with Scarborough because they are two very separate things.

"The Scarborough Under-19s roles are through our day job with Scarborough Football Scholarship, that will still continue as planned."

Ingram now feels that grit, determination and hard work will be enough to get Pickering to where they want to be.

He said: "I'm ambitious with what I want to do in my managerial career, I want to push forward.

"I'm not saying that I'm going to be a miracle worker, but both Ryan and I will be working very hard.

"I am confident, I think you have to be. The lads just have to buy into what we will try to do.

"We only have a small squad and a small budget for this level, but we have drawn up a list of players that we think will add that bit of steel and quality.

"We already have a good group of lads, my job will be to put a smile on their faces and get them enjoying their football."