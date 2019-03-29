PICTURES: Four in hospital after car crashes into wall and house on rural road near Scarborough

These pictures show the scene of an accident near Scarborough this morning, in which a car crashed into a dry stone wall and then crashed into a house.

It took place on the B1258 West Knapton to Snainton road, near Allerston.

The scene of the crash, on the B1258.

Police received a report from the ambulance service at 5.02am. North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

A silver Seat Ibiza, driven by a man in his thirties, with a male and two female passengers, initially collided with a dry stone wall. The car had then gone on to collide with a house, smashing the windows of the property.

The road was closed at 5.25am to allow emergency services to attend the scene, and has now reopened.

The two female passengers were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and the male driver and male passenger were taken to Scarborough Hospital.