The hairstyles might have changed in the past dozen years, the fashions have definitely changed and some of the venues have changed too - but see who you can spot in some of our photos from the Big Night Out photo archive.

1. Big Night Out 2007 Kim, Amy and Angela at Mist jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Big Night Out 2007 Workmates from RAF Fylingdales at the Mist Bar jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Big Night Out 2007 Bar staff from the Cottage in Hunmanby on a night out with the boss in Scarborough: Holly, Simon, landlord Darryl and Nat. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Big Night Out 2007 Will, of Old Town, enjoys an afterwork drink with Mikey, from town. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more