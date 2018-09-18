Pigeon shot with crossbow in Scarborough

RSPCA are appealing for information after a pigeon has been found with a crossbow arrow through their body.

The bird was found sitting on someone’s doorstep on Cross Street, Scarborough, on Saturday September 15 .

Picture submitted by RSPCA

RSPCA inspector, Laura Barber, said: “This poor pigeon was just sitting there with the crossbow arrow all the way through their little body.

“It’s shocking that someone would do something so cruel, deliberately causing so much suffering.

“Sadly there was no other option but to put the bird straight to sleep.”

Another arrow was found without its tip nearby.

“I am very concerned that someone is using a crossbow in the area, and clearly, on at least one occasion, have targeted wildlife,” said Inspector Barber. “The police have also been notified.”

Anyone who saw anything or has any information about what happened is urged to contact the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for Inspector Barber.