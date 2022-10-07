The new site, to be located by Woodlands Drive, adjacent to Scarborough Hospital, was given approval by Scarborough Council’s Planning and Development Committee.

At a meeting of the committee on Thursday October 6, councillors voted unanimously in favour of the plans which will create facilities for the maintenance and preparation of ambulances based in Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington, Kirkbymoorside, and Whitby.

The newly approved ambulance hub will be an all-electric building, avoiding the use of fossil fuels, and is “orientated and designed to maximise the benefits of natural daylight and ventilation”.

Staff at the site will also benefit from modern office, welfare and training facilities overlooking green space and open countryside to the West.

At the committee meeting, some concerns were raised about the site’s location between Graham School and Woodlands Academy.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Bill Chatt, said: “I honestly think it is a sensible place to put this, I really do. But I just think there are problems with the schools.

“Just putting up a couple of ‘keep clear’ signs is a bit of a sticky plaster over something that needs a bit more.”

He added: “There is nothing here for a green traffic plan, or to say that we are making sure buses are going to be running so people can get to and from the site.”

Cllr Roberta Swiers echoed Cllr Chatt’s comments, stating that ‘keep clear’ signs alone would not be enough to ensure road safety.

However, council officers said that following lengthy discussion between the Highway Authority and the applicant, it was concluded that as ambulances would generally only depart at the beginning and end of their shifts, traffic issues were unlikely to occur.

According to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, it has been searching for suitable sites in Scarborough for over two years “with only a small number of suitable sites identified”.

It is hoped that the site on Woodlands Drive will allow the ambulance service “to minimise staff time and fuel usage lost whilst travelling between the hospital and the ambulance station”.

