Pocklington RUFC Panthers and Pocklington RUFC Women earn victories

Callum Neave completes the scoring with a spectacular somersault try. Photo by Phil Gilbank

​With Pocklington RUFC 1st XV having a week off, the Panthers had centre stage on Saturday, followed by Pocklington Women on Sunday afternoon.

Both entertained local rivals, the Panthers hosting Goole, and Women York, albeit in very differing encounters, writes Phil Gilbank.

Rugby is a game for all seasons and contrasting tactics; the Panthers enjoyed a sunny Spring day the with expansive back play; 24-hours later the Women endured rain and biting cold when pick-and-go predominated.

Nevertheless, both came out with good victories, the Panthers pulling away to beat Goole 29-10 and consolidate their Eastern League play-off place, while the Women twice came from behind to overcome York 24-12 in the mud.

The result sees Pock leapfrog long-time leaders Sandal, with the two going head-to-head at Percy Road in a fortnight.

The Panthers’ win was down to committed defence, Goole having long periods of territory and pressure repulsed by home tackling.

An early Pock raid saw Joe Deighton blast over. Goole attacked, Pock defended, then Ben Hesmondhalgh leapt like a salmon for a second try, Angus Watson converting. Goole came again but only managed one score for 12-7 at half-time.

Goole piled on pressure, Pock staying afloat thanks to strong tackles, scrambling defence and big boots downfield.

Both sides brought on senior players short of game time, and after butchering one golden opportunity, James Thompson sliced through, Sam Britton converting.

Pock then pulled away as Archie Wilcock, experimenting at hooker, caught the restart and smashed 80 yards to score.

Goole responded with their second try; but the Panthers freed Callum Neave, a county gymnast before switching to rugby, and the home centre finished in style with a an acrobatic somersault touchdown.

Pocklington Women had to work hard to overcome York 24-12 in the rain.

It was 10-12 at half-time, Pock’s tries coming from Sophie Reeves and Claire Thompson.

Pock stepped up in the final quarter as conditions deteriorated, Abbie Oldham and Liz Walker leading the way, and Thompson surging over twice more for a match-winning hat-trick with Jess Feehan adding a second conversion.