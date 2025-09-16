Poems are submitted anonymously, so that each poem is judged purely on its merits.

East Riding Libraries’ Festival of Words Poetry Competition has launched – this time focusing on the theme of ‘My Universe’.

Entries will be judged by a panel consisting of Matthew Hedley Stoppard and Wendy Pratt, and led by James Nash, local writer and poet, who shares his time between Leeds and Bridlington.

Prizes on offer for the winning entries include the £500 East Riding Gold prize, the East Riding Silver Prize of £200 and the East Riding Bronze Prize of £150.

In addition, there will be six Highly Commended prizes of £25 each, two for adults and two each for primary and secondary school pupils.

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire said: “We look forward another year of receiving some wonderful poetry from all age groups!

“The theme My Universe is a great opportunity for people to explore ways to describe their own worlds and the theme could be interpreted in a variety of ways. I can’t wait to hear what people come up with!”

For more information and to enter and apply, visit: www.festivalofwords.co.uk/poetry-comp/

The closing date for the competition is Saturday, January 10, 2026.