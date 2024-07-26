Police alerted to group of youths attempting to enter Whitby's Eskdale School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers were called to Whitby’s Eskdale School following reports of a group of youths attempting to gain entry to the school building.

It had been reported that a group had got on to the flat roof last weekend and were trying the windows.

Chemical bottles had also been smashed near the skips.

Whitby's Neighbourhood Policing Team will be increasing patrols in the area.

Police are appealing to parents to speak to their children about the dangers of this activity.

Officers are in the process of identifying those involved and will speaking to them with parents present.Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Martin Dennison said: “Burglary is a serious offence, however, as the investigation has progressed, it has become apparent that the youths have not used force, and have accepted that windows are closed and they can't access the building.