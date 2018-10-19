Police appeal after 7-year-old girl hit by motorbike in Scarborough

Police in Scarborough are appealing for information after a seven-year-old girl was hit by a small off-road motorcycle on Colescliffe Road.

It happened at around 7.50pm on the night of Thursday 18 October 2018.

The girl was taken to Scarborough District Hospital for treatment to a broken leg and cuts.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anyone riding a small motorbike in the minutes leading up to the collision and to anyone who saw the collision, to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12180195272 when passing on information.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.