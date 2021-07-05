Police appeal after collision in Filey which caused serious injuries

Stock image. Picture: Richard Ponter/ JPI Media

The incident took place at the roundabout on Station Avenue and Station Approach in Filey at approximately 4.30pm on Friday July 2.

It involved a blue Honda HR-V, that was travelling from the A139, and a red Ford Fiesta, that was approaching from Station Avenue towards the roundabout.

As a result of the collision, the occupants of the Honda were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision.

They would also like anyone with dashcam footage from the area to get in touch.