Police appeal after tools stolen in burglary in Scarborough

Thieves snuck into a building under renovation in Scarborough and stole a quantity of tools.

The burglary took place in June but North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for information.

It happened in Esplanade Gardens between 4pm on June 15 and 8am on June 18.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed anything untoward in the Esplanade Gardens area at the time.

"This incident took place over a weekend and seeing workmen or others in the area with power tools may have stood out."

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been offered any power tools for sale around the time to contact them.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.