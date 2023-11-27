Police appeal as van forced to take evasive action on A170 Pickering to Helmsley road
A van was forced to take evasive action to avoid a potentially serious collision on the A170 in Ryedale – and police are now calling for witnesses and dashcam footage to determine what happened.
The incident on the Sinnington Cliff Road happened at around 5.50pm on November 24, when the van, travelling west, took evasive action as a small hatchback came towards them on the wrong side of the road, performing a dangerous overtake on the corner travelling east.
The van left the road and collided with a chevron board.
No-one was hurt.
North Yorkshire Police say: “If you have any information around a vehicle driving carelessly at the above location around the time mentioned, please email callum.mo@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference number 12230223806.”