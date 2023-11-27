News you can trust since 1882
Police appeal as van forced to take evasive action on A170 Pickering to Helmsley road

A van was forced to take evasive action to avoid a potentially serious collision on the A170 in Ryedale – and police are now calling for witnesses and dashcam footage to determine what happened.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Nov 2023, 17:13 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 17:13 GMT
The incident on the Sinnington Cliff Road happened at around 5.50pm on November 24, when the van, travelling west, took evasive action as a small hatchback came towards them on the wrong side of the road, performing a dangerous overtake on the corner travelling east.

The van left the road and collided with a chevron board.

No-one was hurt.

Police are appealing for potential witnesses and dashcam footage following an incident on the A170, on the Sinnington Cliff Road, Ryedale.
North Yorkshire Police say: “If you have any information around a vehicle driving carelessly at the above location around the time mentioned, please email callum.mo@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference number 12230223806.”

