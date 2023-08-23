Police appeal for help in finding Bridlington man's family after his sudden death
Humberside Police officers who attended to the sudden death of a man at his home in Bridlington are asking for help to locate his family.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
John Peter Watson was born on 22 June 1966, and died in his flat on Trinity Road on August 21.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
It is believed that John lived in Hull until around 2017/2018 and moved up to Bridlington.
Police think John has lost touch with his family and are now seeking help to find them.
If you can help locate his family members, please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 270 21 August 2023.