Police appeal for witnesses after 90-year-old dies from crash injuries

A 90-year-old man has died from injuries sustained when he was in a collision with a car in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses and also any dash-cam footage of the incident that was at the junction with Somerset Terrace and The Crescent at around 2.35pm on Thursday October 18. It involved a red Ford Fiesta which was travelling along Somerset Terrace when it collided with the pedestrian.

The local man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Scarborough District Hospital before being transferred to Hull Royal Infirmary but he later died.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has any dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time or had involvement thereafter is urged to contact the officer in the case – Matthew Tanfield from the Major Collision Investigation Team on 01609 643185 or email matthew.tanfield@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote 12180195043 when providing information.