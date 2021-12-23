Police appeal for witnesses after assault on Friar's Gate, Scarborough

The reported assault occurred on Tuesday December 14, at 5.35pm, on Friars Way with the junction of Queen Street.

It was reported that a male had assaulted a female in the street.

A male suspect, in his twenties, has been arrested in relation to this incident.

North Yorkshire Police are asking for anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything, or anyone in the area with dash-cams, to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You can also email [email protected]

Quote reference number 12210260900