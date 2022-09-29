Police appeal to find wanted sex offender with links to Scarborough
Lancashire police have appealed for help to find Lee Haslam who is wanted for failing to attend court.
By Louise Perrin
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 8:14 am
Updated
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 9:13 am
Haslam - a registered sex offender - has links to Rossendale, Burnley, Blackburn, Huddersfield and Scarborough.Police said: “Do not approach him. For immediate sightings call 999.”
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101.