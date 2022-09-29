News you can trust since 1882
Police appeal to find wanted sex offender with links to Scarborough

Lancashire police have appealed for help to find Lee Haslam who is wanted for failing to attend court.

By Louise Perrin
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 8:14 am
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 9:13 am
Lee Haslam
Lee Haslam

Haslam - a registered sex offender - has links to Rossendale, Burnley, Blackburn, Huddersfield and Scarborough.Police said: “Do not approach him. For immediate sightings call 999.”

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101.

