Police are appealing for the public's assistance to trace the family of a man who died in Scarborough.

Shaun David Barker, 45, died at his home address on Victoria Road on Tuesday 9 April.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

North Yorkshire Police's enquiries on behalf of the Coroner have so far not revealed any next of kin for Shaun.

Anyone who believes to be related or can help trace his family should contact the Coroner's Office on 01609 643168.