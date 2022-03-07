UPDATED WITH PHOTOS: Men tasered and arrested after ram-raid at Scarborough shop

The shop's door and main window were badly damaged, with a large hole in the window.

It happened at around 2.15am on Monday March 7. A silver VW Golf car was reversed into the front of the premises.

Unfortunately for the suspects, officers from the Firearms Support Unit were patrolling nearby and they arrived while the incident was ongoing.

The men, aged 50 and 42, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary after being tasered.

The outside ATM cash machine was unaffected and remains available to use.

They are currently being held in custody for questioning while enquiries are ongoing in and around the shop.

When asked by The Scarborogh News, shop staff declined to comment.

Men tasered and arrested after ram-raid at Scarborough shop

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12220039336.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.