Police asked to investigate after three 'deliberate' fires in Scarborough overnight
The first call came at 6.41pm when firefighters responded to reports of a fire in some woodland on Peasholm Road.
Crews extinguished a small fire that had deliberately been lit by youths.
The incident was left with police on scene to investigate.
Later, at 12.05am, crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a bin on fire.
They extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.
The cause was deliberate.
At 2.17am, also on Marine Drive, crews from Scarborough responded to a bin fire not far from the incident earlier.
Crews extinguished the deliberate fire using one hose reel jet.
The police were again requested to investigate.
