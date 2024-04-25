Police asked to investigate after three 'deliberate' fires in Scarborough overnight

Police have been asked to investigate after three 'deliberate' fires in Scarborough overnight

The first call came at 6.41pm when firefighters responded to reports of a fire in some woodland on Peasholm Road.

Crews extinguished a small fire that had deliberately been lit by youths.

The incident was left with police on scene to investigate.

Later, at 12.05am, crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a bin on fire.

They extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.

The cause was deliberate.

At 2.17am, also on Marine Drive, crews from Scarborough responded to a bin fire not far from the incident earlier.

Crews extinguished the deliberate fire using one hose reel jet.