Police called to cash machine incident at Proudfoot store in Scarborough

Police were called to the Proudfoot store in Newby last night, after the alarm on the automatic cash dispensing machine went off.

Three police vans attended after the call at 6.52pm, while the store was open.

Cash machine at Proudfoot, Newby

Derek Armstrong, a Proudfoot director, told The Scarborough News today that the door behind the part of the building that houses the outside machine had accidentally been left open, possibly by the company that refills the machine.

The alarm had sounded and police were called, but there was no evidence that the machine had been tampered with.

The store is open as normal, although early this morning the cash machine had a handwritten sign on it saying "Don't Use ATM".