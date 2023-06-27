Police chase man wanted for multiple serious offences through fields at Burton Agnes, near Bridlington
Sgt Almond, a local neighbourhood officer with Humberside Police, dusted off his running boots to chase after the man, who was subsequently detained and arrested with the assistance of patrol colleagues and eagle-eyed members of the public.
Police say the male had been wanted for multiple serious offences by North Yorkshire Police and Humberside Police for numerous weeks, but he is now in custody.
Meanwhile, following numerous complaints from residents about off road motorcycles being ridden in an anti-social manner around the West Hill Estate area of Bridlington, officers managed to stop an illegal bike and its riders.
The bike was seized and the police say the riders will be dealt with appropriately.