News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

Police chase man wanted for multiple serious offences through fields at Burton Agnes, near Bridlington

A man wanted for multiple serious offences by police was chased by an officer through long grass in fields near to Burton Agnes, six miles from Bridlington.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:03 BST

Sgt Almond, a local neighbourhood officer with Humberside Police, dusted off his running boots to chase after the man, who was subsequently detained and arrested with the assistance of patrol colleagues and eagle-eyed members of the public.

Police say the male had been wanted for multiple serious offences by North Yorkshire Police and Humberside Police for numerous weeks, but he is now in custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, following numerous complaints from residents about off road motorcycles being ridden in an anti-social manner around the West Hill Estate area of Bridlington, officers managed to stop an illegal bike and its riders.

A man wanted for multiple serious offences was detained after a chase through fields at Burton Agnes, near Bridlington.A man wanted for multiple serious offences was detained after a chase through fields at Burton Agnes, near Bridlington.
A man wanted for multiple serious offences was detained after a chase through fields at Burton Agnes, near Bridlington.
Most Popular

The bike was seized and the police say the riders will be dealt with appropriately.

Read More
Humberside Police seize uninsured Daihatsu 4x4 with no MoT certificate
Related topics:PoliceBurton AgnesBridlingtonHumberside PoliceNorth Yorkshire Police