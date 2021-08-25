Police concerned for missing Scarborough man Steven Pearson

Steven Pearson. (North Yorkshire Police)

Steven, 54, has not been seen since he left his home in Eastfield at 8.20am yesterday and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Steven is approximately 5'10", bald and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue polo shirt, blue jeans and a green pull over jacket (as seen in the below image).

The jacket Steven was last seen wearing. (North Yorkshire Police)

Anyone who has seen Steven or has any information that may assist us is asked to get in touch. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12210188404.